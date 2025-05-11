Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State’s pact with MP to boost irrigation in Vidarbha, North Maharashtra

ByHT Correspondent
May 11, 2025 06:22 AM IST

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the project was signed by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart, Mohan Yadav, in Bhopal on Saturday

MUMBAI: With Maharashtra and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh signing a pact for sharing water under the ambitious Tapi Mega Recharge Project in Madhya Pradesh, the state will be able to irrigate 234,707 hectares of land in Vidarbha and North Maharashtra.

Bhopla, May 10 (ANI): Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav sign and exchange an MoU between the Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh Governments on 'Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project', in Bhopal on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (CMO Maharashtra X)
Bhopla, May 10 (ANI): Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav sign and exchange an MoU between the Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh Governments on 'Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project', in Bhopal on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (CMO Maharashtra X)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the project was signed by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart, Mohan Yadav, at a meeting of the inter-state control board of the two states on irrigation and hydro power projects, in Bhopal on Saturday.

The cost of the joint project, being built on Tapi River at Khariya in Madhya Pradesh, is 19,244 crore, at 2022-23 estimates. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the project will irrigate 234,707 hectares of land in Jalgaon in North Maharashtra; and Akola, Buldhana and Amravati districts in Vidarbha. The state will use 19.37 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water, while MP will use 11.76 TMC. MP will get 123,082 hectares of land irrigated.

“It is a historic day for both states. The project was envisaged in 2000 but sped up only in 2016. Once this project is complete, the shortage of water for drinking and irrigation purposes in Jalgaon-Akola Amravati-Buldhana will ease,” said Fadnavis.

He said both states will urge the centre to treat the project as central government project, which could help fund the project.

Fadnavis also said he and Yadav discussed Jamhgat Project, which could help Nagpur city receive water for the next three to four decades.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / State’s pact with MP to boost irrigation in Vidarbha, North Maharashtra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On