MUMBAI: Nearly two years after the Maharashtra government launched the Chief Minister’s Pink E-Rickshaw Scheme to provide 10,000 e-rickshaws to women, only 130 beneficiaries have availed of it, with legislators on Friday blaming bank loan norms, RTO procedures and poor infrastructure. State’s Pink e-rickshaw scheme reaches 130 against 10k target

Women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare said 9,440 applications had been received under the scheme, introduced in 2024 across 17 cities, but only 130 women had received e-rickshaws so far. She said the government would intensify efforts to increase the number of beneficiaries to at least 5,000 this year.

The issue was raised in the legislative council by BJP MLC Chitra Wagh, who questioned the poor response to the 2024 scheme, which was launched to economically empower women across 17 cities in the state including areas of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Nashik, Sambhajinagar, Ahilyanagar, Kolhapur and Solapur.

Under it, the government provides a 20% subsidy, while beneficiaries must secure a 70% bank loan and contribute the remaining 10%. The state had earmarked ₹80-crore funds for the scheme.

Wagh said the response had been poor because eligible women faced difficulties in obtaining bank loans due to CIBIL score requirements. She also flagged hurdles many women faced in securing badges from regional transport offices (RTOs), inadequate charging infrastructure and concerns over the quality of training provided by implementing agencies.

Congress MLC Abhijit Wanjari alleged that the process had become vulnerable to agents despite the scheme initially not requiring RTO registration.

Tatkare said some applicants had expressed interest in renting out the vehicles instead of operating them themselves, affecting implementation. “We will undertake more efforts and give e-rickshaws to at least 5,000 women this year,” Tatakare said.