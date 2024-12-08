Stray dogs attack 60-yr-old woman, drags her for 100m

THANE: A 60-year-old woman was mauled by a pack of stray dogs near a housing complex in Titwala late on Friday night while walking on the road. She was admitted to the JJ hospital in a critical condition. Police officers stand at the crime scene next to markings of the gunshots where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) politician Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai, India, October 13, 2024.(REUTERS)

Eyewitnesses said four dogs pounced on her near buildings 8 and 9 of Regency Sarvam housing complex and dragged her for nearly 100 metres, inflicting severe injuries.

The unidentified woman had attempted to escape but was overpowered by the dogs. The dogs tore her clothes and dug their teeth into her, leaving her unconscious. Residents and a security guard from the housing complex rushed to the spot and rescued the woman.

Ashok Sanglikar, a resident of the Regency building, said, “Our society officials acted promptly, taking her to the hospital and informing the police about the incident.”

According to Titwala police officials, the woman was initially taken to the government hospital in Goveli for primary treatment. But, due to the severity of her injuries, she was subsequently transferred to Ulhasnagar’s Central Hospital, then to Kalwa government hospital, and finally to J.J. Hospital in Mumbai, where her condition remains critical.

Dr. Deepalakshmi Kamble from Goveli government hospital said, “Her condition was grave. She was attacked on several parts of her body and sustained severe head injury, too. She was referred to JJ Hospital for advanced care. Eyewitnesses have speculated that she could be a beggar or a waste-picker.”

The incident comes just days after two children were injured in stray dog attacks in different areas of Ambernath. A month earlier, similar attacks in Bhiwandi resulted in the deaths of a 4-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man.