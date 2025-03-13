Stricter rules for birth, death certificates

MUMBAI: The state government has tightened the verification process for issuing birth and death certificates for applications submitted more than a year after the birth or death in question. The decision comes amid reports of an alleged influx of undocumented Bangladeshis in parts of the state. According to a government resolution issued by the state public health department, local authorities have been told that a birth certificate cannot be issued based on documents such as a school-leaving certificate, PAN card or Aadhaar card. (Photo for representation) (Hindustan Times)

The local authorities issuing birth and death certificates have been directed to verify the supplementary documents submitted with the application, such as proof of domicile, school-leaving certificates, PAN cards and Aadhaar cards.

“In case of multiple applications for birth or death certificates received from a family, the authorities must meticulously verify the documents. If documents are found to be fake or dubious, the officials should immediately inform the local police station. In case of non-availability of birth/death records, the applicant should be made to publish an advertisement in local publications,” according to directives issued by the state government.

According to a government resolution issued by the state public health department, local authorities have been told that a birth certificate cannot be issued based on documents such as a school-leaving certificate, PAN card or Aadhaar card. The birth date must be verified from hospital records along with proof of residence, it stated.