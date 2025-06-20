Student falls to death in vile parle college

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old student of a college in Vile Parle died after falling off the third floor of the college building on Thursday morning. The police said that the deceased had posted on social media before the incident, stating that she had mentioned the reason behind her taking the drastic step in her “brown diary”. black and white of sad woman hug her knee and cry. Sad woman sitting alone in a empty room beside window or door (Siam - stock.adobe.com)

The police are yet to recover the diary from her residence in Nalasopara.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 7:10 am when the students and security guards rushed to the ground floor of the college building after hearing a loud thud and found the deceased, a second year BSc student, lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

“We shifted her body to Cooper Hospital for the post-mortem examination and informed her parents,” said a police officer. The deceased’s father arrived at the hospital where the police recorded his statement. The deceased was a resident of Nalasopara, staying with her parents and younger sister, the officer said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Vile Parle police station.