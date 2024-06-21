Students demand removal of NTA, ask for resignation of edu minister

MUMBAI: Following the cancellation of the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC–NET), students statewide are now demanding the resignation of the central education minister and the removal of the National Testing Agency (NTA) as the conducting body for these exams. Students from various organizations protest outside the Ministry of Education at Central Secretariat in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

In response, the education ministry cancelled the UGC-NET exam held on June 18, citing the need to ensure the highest level of transparency and integrity in the examination process. This decision was communicated through a ministry release on Wednesday, June 19.

Tejas Bhosale, a lecturer at a college in Navi Mumbai, expressed his disappointment at the cancellation of the exam. “It was very disappointing for us,” he said. “Almost all of us are working professionals, and we have to take leave from our respective institutions to prepare and appear for the exam. I have cleared this exam twice but this time I appeared to get a junior research fellowship (JRF).”

Bhosale also criticised the mismanagement of the exam after it was taken over by the NTA, saying, “Earlier this exam was conducted by UGC. Ever since it has been taken over by NTA, all they do is increase the fees. The fees for SC/ST candidates, which were ₹150 almost five years ago, are now around ₹350. The general category fee, which was ₹600, is now around ₹1,150.”

This was the first time the NET exam included three distinct categories of positions: those eligible for admission to a PhD with JRF and for appointment as assistant professor, those eligible for admission to PhD without JRF and for appointment as assistant professor, and those eligible for admission to PhD programme only. This year saw a significant increase in applicants compared to previous years. A total of 11,21,225 students registered for the examination, with 9,08,580 actually appearing for it.

Tushar Mhatre, a schoolteacher aiming to advance his qualifications, said it was “very unfortunate” for all the candidates who appeared. “It’s especially so for the students who want to take admission for PhD or JRF because most of these things have an age limit,” he said.

Regarding the logistical challenges of reaching the exam centre, Gauri Bhatsalaskar, a student currently working in an NGO, shared her experience, saying, “I stay in Ratnagiri and my examination centre was in Pune. Like me, many other students from rural parts of the state need to travel for the examination. Now that this examination will happen again, we will need to spend this much time and money again.”

Reflecting on his personal journey, another candidate, Rahul Rajore, a lecturer at a college in Ulhasnagar, remarked, “To secure a permanent job, we all strive to clear this examination. This was my sixth attempt, and this time I had hoped to succeed. In my previous five attempts, I missed out due to a few marks. This time, the pen-paper examination format was more comfortable for me compared to the computerised examinations.” Rajore added that he believes the government should assign examination responsibilities to institutions like UGC or the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) instead of NTA.

Student organisations call for protest

Various student organisations have joined the call for action and want an investigation into the matter. The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) specifically called for the resignation of the education minister and NTA chairman due to perceived failures in maintaining examination standards. They advocated a comprehensive probe into NTA’s procedures and suggested reforms, including relieving NTA of its role in conducting exams. SIO has initiated plans for nationwide protests and encouraged students across the country to participate.

The Progressive Students’ Forum, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) strongly condemned the previous misconduct by NTA in conducting national-level entrance exams. In a statement posted on X, PSF demanded that NTA must be scrapped immediately.