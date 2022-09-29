Students request MU to postpone exams to November, after Diwali break

Mumbai: Days after the examination department of the Mumbai University (MU) announced the date of the winter 2022 examination session, final year (semester 5) students of various affiliated colleges have written to the exam department requesting a postponement.

As per the examination schedule released by the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE), several third-year BCom, BSc and BA exams are scheduled to begin in two weeks on October 14. Students are requesting for all exams to begin after the Diwali holidays.

“The notice announcing exam dates was released less than a month before the commencement of exams, leaving students very little time to prepare for both internal and external theory as well as practical exams,” said a letter addressed to the BoEE by TY BSc Computer Science students of DG Ruparel College, Matunga.

It further highlights how this specific batch has only appeared for online exams until May this year, leaving many students ill-prepared for a two-and-a-half-hour physical examination at short notice.

Other than Ruparel, final year students of Maharshi Dayanand College, Parel, Rizvi and RD National Colleges in Bandra and Vikas College, Vikhroli have approached the MU examination department with a request for postponing all exams to the second week of November, after the end of Diwali break.

HT recently reported about the delay on part of the university in announcing the schedule for the winter 2022 examination, which was finally announced on September 20. As per university rule, the schedule for university examinations should be announced at least 45 days in advance, however, with colleges breaking for Diwali holidays from October 21, students were assuming their exams will now take place in November, post-Diwali vacation, but we’re shocked to find out that many crucial exams are slated to begin on October 14 instead.

On Wednesday, members of Yuva Sena approached the MU examination department with students’ letters and were given verbal assurances by the officials that their request would be considered. However, no formal word has been released as yet by the university about the same.