The Maharashtra government submitted that it was keen to coordinate with other states to strengthen inter-state cooperation on rescue, rehabilitation, safe return, reintegration of victims of trafficking and prosecution of offenders. (Getty Images/Vetta)
Submit status of anti-human trafficking units: Bombay HC to Maharashtra government

The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state and Central government to provide details of the anti-human trafficking units (AHTUs) set up in Maharashtra and what measures have been taken to ensure that the law is being implemented in letter and spirit
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:05 AM IST

The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state and Central government to provide details of the anti-human trafficking units (AHTUs) set up in Maharashtra and what measures have been taken to ensure that the law is being implemented in letter and spirit. The state and Centre have been asked to respond by February 17.

On January 27, a division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Rescue Foundation, an NGO working to rehabilitate victims of human trafficking, was informed by advocate Chetan Mali that the PIL was seeking implementation of the amended Anti-Human Trafficking Law, and though there was a scheme for setting up AHTUs in every district, the state government had set up the units at only 12 of the 36 districts, which were insufficient.

Mali submitted that the NGO sought directions to the authorities to form AHTUs in every district and further assign the investigation of all cases of human trafficking for sexual exploitation to be conducted by the anti-human trafficking unit only.

In an earlier hearing, the state government had submitted that it was keen to coordinate with other states to strengthen inter-state cooperation on rescue, rehabilitation, safe return, transfer, reintegration of victims of trafficking and prosecution of offenders. The state had further submitted that apart from the existing 12 AHTUs in Mumbai, Thane Rural, Thane City, Pune, Sangli, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Navi Mumbai, Solapur City, Beed, Kolhapur and Yavatmal, it was in the process of setting up another 24 AHTUs to cover the remainder of Maharashtra.

When asked as to the status of the state government’s proposal to the Centre, advocate DP Singh sought time to obtain instructions, which the court accepted.

While asking the state to file an affidavit on the status of the 24 AHTUs being set up, the bench also directed the Centre to apprise it of the status of the state government’s proposal and posted further hearing of the PIL for February 17.

Abubaker Qadri at Sir JJ Hospital premises. (HT PHOTO)
Abubaker Qadri at Sir JJ Hospital premises. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

42-year-old Mumbaiite helps patients find way around Sir JJ Hospital

By Sagar Pillai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:16 AM IST
42-year-old Abubaker Qadri, whom the hospital staff call a good Samaritan, has been proactively helping underprivileged or illiterate walk-in patients find the right counter, get their documents in order, or manage appointments over the past decade.
Railway staff checks platfrom indicator at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Railway staff checks platfrom indicator at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Arriving after 314 days: Local trains in Mumbai for all commuters

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:15 AM IST
After a gap of 314 days, all Mumbaiites will finally be able to travel by local trains, the city’s lifeline, although in restricted time slots, from Monday
For representational purposes only. (FILE)
For representational purposes only. (FILE)
mumbai news

Personal Finance: Wedding planning 101

By Abeer Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:12 AM IST
What’s the one thing that two people who are about to get hitched should talk about but never do? Financial planning. Read to find out how to have that conversation.
Representational picture. (HT Photo)
Representational picture. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

BDS admissions: 30 seats vacant after 8th round in Maharashtra institutes

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:06 AM IST
After eighth round of admission, around 30 seats in state government dental institutes remain vacant
Submit status of anti-human trafficking units: Bombay HC to Maharashtra government

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state and Central government to provide details of the anti-human trafficking units (AHTUs) set up in Maharashtra and what measures have been taken to ensure that the law is being implemented in letter and spirit
Uday Samant.
Uday Samant.
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt may reopen colleges soon; Samant meets Koshyari after criticism

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The state government is likely to restart offline lectures in colleges and universities soon, said Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister on Sunday, after meeting the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Last week, the Association of Hospitals (AOH), a trust of private hospitals, approached the BMC seeking permission to allow them to vaccinate beneficiaries. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Last week, the Association of Hospitals (AOH), a trust of private hospitals, approached the BMC seeking permission to allow them to vaccinate beneficiaries. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s private hospitals to be inspected ahead of starting Covid-19 vaccination drives

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Hospitals send infrastructure details to civic body; BMC awaits nod to allow private units to join, says will assess them on Centre’s rules
NCP MP Supriya Sula and her husband Sadanand were present at the engagement ceremony of Purvashi Raut, daughter of Sena leader Sanjay Raut, at a hotel in Santacruz. (Supriya Sule/Twitter)
NCP MP Supriya Sula and her husband Sadanand were present at the engagement ceremony of Purvashi Raut, daughter of Sena leader Sanjay Raut, at a hotel in Santacruz. (Supriya Sule/Twitter)
mumbai news

Mumbai: BJP, NCP, Sena leaders come together for Sanjay Raut’s daughter’s engagement

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Senior leaders from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena on Sunday once again came together under one roof, for the engagement of Purvashi Raut, daughter of senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut at a five-star hotel in Santacruz
Around 12,000 to 13,000 deliveries are recorded in Bhiwandi town in a year, of which 3,000 to 4,000 are non- institutional, BNMC's health officer Dr K R Kharat said.(PTI Photo. Representative image)
Around 12,000 to 13,000 deliveries are recorded in Bhiwandi town in a year, of which 3,000 to 4,000 are non- institutional, BNMC's health officer Dr K R Kharat said.(PTI Photo. Representative image)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: BNMC to make institutional deliveries compulsory

PTI, Maharashtra
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:35 PM IST
The civic body will soon appoint 20 'Arogya Sakhis' in every health centre of BNMC for implementation of this programme.
Mumbai local train services resumed for the emergency and essential services staff in June last year.
Mumbai local train services resumed for the emergency and essential services staff in June last year.
mumbai news

Mumbai local trains to open to public from Feb 1: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Travel by local trains, lifeline for millions of people living in Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, was severely restricted after the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
File Photo:Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
File Photo:Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena slams Centre for imposing 'BJP's democrazy'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:36 AM IST
"Farmers being beaten up, honest journalists being jailed, genuine protests being discredited, arrogance of those in positions of power at its peak. This isn't democracy but BJP's democrazy," Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted on Sunday.
Staircase under the main dome of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) 128- year-old headquarters. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Staircase under the main dome of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) 128- year-old headquarters. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

A walk to remember inside iconic Mumbai civic body building

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:59 AM IST
On Saturday, the civic body conducted the first heritage tour at 4.30pm with 15 citizens through the headquarters, followed by the second tour at 5.30pm. The next two tours are scheduled for Sunday morning
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body to vaccinate frontline workers from February first week

By Rupsa.Chakraborty and Surendra Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Following instructions from the Centre, the BMC will start vaccinating frontline workers from the first week of February, along with healthcare workers (HCWs). This is in line with the Maharashtra government’s decision on Saturday to begin vaccination of frontline workers from February 1
Health workers seated outside a vaccine centre at Rajawadi Hospital on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Health workers seated outside a vaccine centre at Rajawadi Hospital on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

39,690 health workers got Covid-19 vaccine shots in first 10 days in Mumbai

By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Record number of 6,351 health workers immunised on Saturday; BMC says jabs can go up to 50,000 a day
Construction of a wall along Waldhuni river at Gauripada, Kalyan (W). (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT)
Construction of a wall along Waldhuni river at Gauripada, Kalyan (W). (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM help sought over Kalyan park project affecting Waldhuni river

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The city park project in Kalyan has hit a roadblock with an environmental activist from Ambernath writing to the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to cancel the project as it encroaches on the Waldhuni river
