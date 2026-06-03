Solapur, A sugar mill in Maharashtra's Solapur district has received a "100 per cent bull-free certification" from a leading animal rights organisation for eliminating the use of bulls from their day-to-day operations like pulling sugarcane-loaded carts. Sugar mill in Maharashtra gets PETA certification for eliminating use of bulls in operations

The certification was awarded to Jai Hind Sugar Pvt Ltd located in Achegaon in Solapur by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals , India.

A 100 per cent bull-free certification is an initiative that recognises sugar mills committed to completely eliminating the use of bull labour from their operations, a statement issued by PETA said.

This debut signals growing demand from international and Indian sugar buyers for animal-free and wholly mechanised sugar-supply systems, driven by animal and human welfare concerns, it said.

The certification supports Animal Rahat's Sugarcane Industry Mechanization Project, which is helping mills transition to mechanised alternatives, such as tractors, freeing bulls from the gruelling labour of hauling heavy sugarcane carts, it said.

Ganesh Mane Deshmukh, the chairman of the sugar mill, said, "We are proud to be among the first to receive PETA India's '100 percent bull-free' certification."

"By replacing bullock-driven transportation with fully mechanised transportation, our operations have become more efficient and animal-friendly. We also believe this will improve the health and well-being of our workers," he said.

"PETA India commends Jai Hind Sugar Pvt Ltd, for its commitment to eliminating animal labour and inspiring other sugar producers to do the same," PETA India's senior manager of corporate projects Dr Kiran Ahuja said.

Talking to PTI, the mill's vice chairman Vikramsinh Patil said bulls are used for transportation of sugarcane and due to the tar roads in villages many times they slip and injure themselves.

"Now we have started using tractors of 24-30 horsepower instead of bulls. PETA got in touch with us and we agreed to their initiative because we believe that bulls should be protected as their population is on the decrease ," he said.

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