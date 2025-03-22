NAVI MUMBAI: An exam supervisor allegedly sexually harassed a Class 11 student while she was taking her exams at a Junior College in Vashi on Thursday. “The accused allegedly engaged in inappropriate physical contact with the victim. The matter is under investigation” said the Investigating Officer Babasaheb Sangale. Supervisor molests Class 11 student in exam hall, booked under POCSO

The incident took place between 8am and 11am on Thursday when all Class 11 (Commerce) students were writing their English exam. As per the complaint, the accused supervisor allegedly sat next to the 16-year-old victim and intentionally touched her inappropriately.

“He touched her chest from the side multiple times. He then made obscene gestures on the desk and continued with the inappropriate behaviour even while collecting the answer sheet by allegedly touching her hand,” said an official investigating the matter.

The student told her mother about the incident, who complained to the Vashi police. As the alleged behaviour caused mental distress to the victim, a case was registered under sections 75 (sexual assault) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and12 (sexual harassment of a child) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, 2021.

“The accused supervisor has been served with a notice and called for further inquiry,” Sangale said.