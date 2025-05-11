MUMBAI: The city is witnessing a marked rise in seasonal infections—ranging from high-grade fever and dry cough to throat irritation, fatigue and respiratory distress—following a sudden spell of pre-monsoon rainfall over the past five days. Health experts and clinicians across the city have flagged this uptick as a direct consequence of erratic weather, increased humidity and stagnant water accumulation, all of which create a fertile environment for viral and bacterial growth, particularly affecting the respiratory tract. Surge in viral, respiratory infections after pre-monsoon showers

Mumbai witnessed an intense spell of unseasonal rainfall this week, marking the city’s wettest May since 2021. Between Tuesday and Thursday morning, the Santacruz observatory recorded 34 mm of rainfall, nearly four times the city’s average for the entire month of May.

“This shift from dry heat to high humidity within days disrupts the body’s ability to regulate temperature and fight infections,” said Dr B A Chaurasia, consultant in internal medicine at Kokilaben Hospital. “We are now seeing a consistent increase in respiratory infections—particularly upper respiratory tract issues like viral pharyngitis, bronchitis and flu.”

Public hospitals such as KEM, Nair and Sion have reported a 30–40% increase in outpatient consultations in the past week. Many patients complain of lingering fatigue and a persistent cough that lasts beyond the usual viral cycle.

“At Sion Hospital alone, we’ve seen a significant jump in OPD cases, especially those involving fever, throat pain and severe fatigue,” said Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of the BMC-run Sion Hospital. “While most cases are viral and self-limiting, a few patients—particularly senior citizens and those with diabetes or asthma—have developed complications like bronchitis or pneumonia, requiring hospitalisation.”

Dr Raj Kishore Agarwal, senior consultant in general medicine at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, said, “In just five days, we’ve seen a noticeable shift in patient profiles. What started as isolated flu cases is now a wave—especially in the elderly and those with diabetes and asthma. Fluctuating weather stresses the immune system and enables rapid viral spread.”

Clinically, such transitional weather patterns weaken mucosal barriers in the respiratory tract, making it easier for airborne pathogens to invade. The combination of moisture-laden air, cooler evenings and damp clothing after exposure to rain further aggravates the condition.

“Respiratory viruses thrive in humid environments,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital. “The pre-monsoon rain has created ideal conditions for rhinoviruses and influenza strains to circulate widely. These pathogens survive longer in moist air and spread faster in crowded urban settings like Mumbai.”

From an epidemiological standpoint, pre-monsoon periods have increasingly become fertile ground for infections that previously peaked only in winter or during the monsoon. Experts suggest that this change may be a direct outcome of climate variability, which is expanding and shifting traditional disease windows.

The BMC has urged residents to remain cautious and follow preventive protocols such as hand hygiene, mask usage and timely vaccination—especially for those at higher risk.

“People must understand that even short-term rains can create long-term health impacts,” said a senior BMC health officer. “We are reinforcing community-level alerts and ramping up our fever surveillance network.”

Doctors are also advising residents to avoid self-medication and seek professional help if symptoms persist beyond three to five days. They warn that ignoring flu-like symptoms could lead to complications, particularly in those with chronic respiratory or metabolic conditions.

With IMD forecasting more unseasonal showers in the coming week and an early monsoon onset expected by May 27, healthcare providers are bracing for continued spikes in seasonal infections. As the city adjusts to this sudden shift in weather, clinicians emphasise the importance of early diagnosis, rest, hydration and cautious exposure to rain and damp environments.