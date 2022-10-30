Surprise and speculation in Sena as Uddhav’s PA gets enhanced security

Mumbai: A day after the Maharashtra government’s decision to scale down security cover provided to prominent Opposition leaders, including state unit presidents of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the latter alleged that the move was aimed at suppressing the voice of the Opposition. At the same time, the security provided to Milind Narvekar, personal assistant to Uddhav Thackeray and secretary of the Thackeray faction, has been beefed up, raising many eyebrows in his party.

Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of the NCP, alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wanted to suppress the voice of the Opposition by reducing the security cover of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi leaders. “There is a political conspiracy behind the decision,” he said. “By withdrawing the security of NCP state president Jayant Patil and senior leader Chaggan Bhujbal, the government probably thinks the NCP will tone down its opposition. But that won’t happen.” Tapase said the party would discuss the issue in its state conclave to be held at Shirdi on November 4 and 5.

Meanwhile, several Thackeray faction leaders were surprised to see that Narvekar’s security had been enhanced from Y+, which comprises three police escorts, to upgraded cover with an escort vehicle. In June, Narvekar had disappeared from public view soon after the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power, leading to speculations in his party that he would join the Shinde faction. However, he turned out to be with his ailing mother, and later resurfaced in the Thackeray camp where he continues to be to date.

The speculations started again on Saturday, as Narvekar was the only person whose security was beefed up by the Shinde government even as that of over 20 MVA leaders was scaled down. “We don’t know what threat he faces as compared to former home minister Jayant Patil or a dozen former MVA ministers,” said a Sena leader from the Thackeray faction. Narvekar was close to Shinde, and the latter had even visited his house during the Ganesh festival this year.

A close aide of Narvekar said that the PA has had security cover for the past 15 years after he faced threats following Narayan Rane’s rebellion in the Shiv Sena in 2005. Rane had then alleged that Uddhav Thackeray and people around him such as Narvekar were controlling the Sena. “Initially, he had just one or two policemen for security. In 2015, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis increased it to X category. Gradually it was upgraded to Y+. Now it has been enhanced with the addition of an escort vehicle,” said the aide.