Surveyor crushed under container in Uran, crane operator booked for negligence

Navi Mumbai: The police on Wednesday booked a cane operator for death by negligence after he crushed a 26-year-old surveyor with an empty container being lifted by the crane in Jasai, Uran. The victim is identified as Sandeep Dinesh Chaurasiya. HT Image

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm when an empty container was brought into the yard by Santosh Laxman Andhale, 41.

After the incident, Andhale filed a complaint and told the police that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the crane operator.

As per the complaint, the crane operator, Shishir Prabat Kalko, failed to check the locking system of the vehicle. The operator is alleged to have continued air-lifting the empty container even when the locks were damaged.

“The operator was aware that the container was not secured properly as the right lock was damaged. He could also see that the surveyor was standing below, supervising the process and therefore sheer negligence has caused the accident,” said an officer investigating the case. As the case was registered under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added.

Meanwhile, a man walking into an under-construction building in Taloja fell to his death from an open lift duct. The police have registered a case against the contractor, identified as Pankaj Patoliya, 45), for causing death by negligence. The deceased is identified as Pravin Dilip Shinde, 36.

“It is a nine-storeyed under-construction building where adequate security measures were not taken to protect people from the lift duct. As a result, the man while walking through the area fell to his death. We are still investigating the reason for the deceased to be present in an under-construction building,” said an officer.