Swamy claims chances of Sena alliance with Janata Party ‘wrecked’ by Vajpayee
Mumbai Former union minister Subramanian Swamy backed Shiv Sena head and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did ally with Sena “dishonestly”.
Claiming that Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray was impressed with his speech and wanted an alliance with Janata Party, Swamy in a tweet claimed that the alliance discussion was “wrecked” by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Talking about Uddhav’s statement to a daily, Swamy wrote, “Uddhav is quoted in IE today that BJP entered dishonestly into an alliance with SS (Shiv Sena).” He wrote that Balasaheb was impressed with his speech as a member of parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha, where he spoke about renaming the country to ‘Hindustan’. Impressed, the senior Thackeray wanted an alliance with Janata Party (JP), but in the meanwhile, Vajpayee sent Pramod Mahajan to talk about an alliance with BJP and wrecked the chances of a JP-Sena alliance.
Senior journalist and political analyst Prakash Akolkar said, “During the 1977 Lok Sabha election, when Janata Party contested election against Indira Gandhi, some leaders in Sena had proposed alliance with Janata Party. There was a buzz around such an alliance taking shape. But it is said that Balasaheb did not like the idea as till then Sena worked hand-in-glove with the Congress.” He added that he was unaware of Vajpayee’s role as claimed by Swamy.
A senior Sena leader said, “A senior leader, who was close to Balasaheb at that time, wanted an alliance with the Janata Party. Meetings might have happened, but it did not reach any serious discussion.”
Sena chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant said, “I do not recall any discussions during the time.”
Taking a dig at BJP, the chief minister on Sunday had told a newspaper, “It was alleged that the Shiv Sena is not the same as it was during Balasaheb Thackeray’s time. It is right. Balasaheb was innocent in a way, but I am not like that. I have myself seen how you deceived Balasaheb from time to time. Hence, I am behaving a bit shrewdly with you. I am not gullible...He was ignoring the games you played in the guise of Hindutva. But I won’t ignore it.”
-
Amit Shah to visit Karnataka tomorrow amid talks of cabinet rejig
Union home minister Amit Shah is all set to make another visit to Karnataka on Tuesday where Assembly polls are due in 2023 and the ruling camp has reportedly set a target of winning 150 seats in the 224-member House. Shah had last visited the southern state on April 1. BS Yediyurappa too dismissed such speculations, saying Basavaraj Bommai who took the chief minister's seat last year after BS Yediyurappa stepped down from the post is doing a "good job." According to reports, the leaders are likely to meet over lunch.
-
Yogi lays stress on extensive power sector reforms, action plan for future needs
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday emphasised the need for effecting extensive reforms in the power sector, according to a state government spokesman. He directed officials to prepare an action plan keeping the future requirement of electricity in mind. Yogi Adityanath was holding a meeting to review the power position here on Monday. The chief minister further asked officials to encourage consumers to pay their bills regularly by sending correct bills to them every month.
-
Three ministries to form consortium for climate-related policies
Mumbai In a first, three ministries - earth sciences (MoES), science and technology, and environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC), are set to form a consortium for climate science, mitigation and adaptation. Ravichandran, who was the chief guest for the 10th anniversary of the Interdisciplinary Programme in climate studies at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, said that the consortium is likely to be in place in the next six months.
-
Students storm SPPU over online exams
PUNE Over hundreds of students, under the National Student Union of India banner, stormed Savitribai Phule Pune University campus on Monday, demanding cancellation of the decision of holding the summer examinations in offline mode in all Maharashtra universities. Students of different organisations held protest SPPU main building, demanding to conduct online examinations. Following which, SPPU administration issued a letter assuring students to put forth this demand to the state government.
-
Thunderstorms may bring relief from heat in interior districts, no heat wave alerts for state
Mumbai: With light rains and cloudy skies expected over interior parts of Maharashtra in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department's weather forecast on Monday removed heatwave alerts for all districts in the state, and predicted that “light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and drizzle over Amravati, Nagpur and Wardha districts of Vidarbha” are very likely till May 4.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics