Sweeping prisons reform bill to be cleared by Maharashtra legislature today

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has introduced a landmark bill in the Legislative Assembly aimed at overhauling the state's prison system. The Maharashtra Prisons and Correctional Services Act 2024, tabled on Thursday, proposes far-reaching reforms including open prisons for women, borstal institutions, and segregated facilities for women, transgender individuals, and civil prisoners.

The new legislation, set to replace three existing laws dating back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries, introduces a comprehensive grievance redressal system and quick response teams for jail emergencies.

A key focus of the bill is improving conditions for women inmates. It mandates separate cells to prevent contact with male prisoners, dedicated women's wards in prison hospitals, pre- and post-natal care, and crèches for children. The bill also prioritises addressing sexual harassment complaints.

In a progressive move, the legislation provides for separate enclosures and specialised healthcare for transgender prisoners, as well as tailored correctional programmes.

The bill addresses the diverse needs of various prisoner categories, including undertrials, high-risk offenders, habitual criminals, and young offenders. It mandates libraries in all prisons and ensures work opportunities for convicted inmates with fair wages.

"The prison authorities shall organise spiritual, cultural and recreational programmes for the prisoners, apart from facilities like games, sports and yoga," the bill states. It also proposes the establishment of a welfare fund and on-premises outlets to sell prisoner-made products.

Security measures outlined in the bill include secured walls, central monitoring systems, watch towers, power fencing, intelligence gathering systems, and closed-circuit television. The legislation also provides for quick response teams to handle emergencies and implement disaster management protocols.

The bill is expected to pass in both houses of the state legislature on Friday, the final day of the monsoon session.

With its emphasis on rehabilitation and humane treatment, the Maharashtra Prisons and Correctional Services Act 2024 represents a significant step towards modernising the state's correctional system. The proposed reforms aim to balance security concerns with prisoner welfare, potentially setting a new standard for prison administration in India.