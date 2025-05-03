Talk of reunion a media narrative: Ajit Pawar

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar has dismissed talk of reuniting with the NCP (SP) led by his uncle Sharad Pawar as mere media fiction, even as he acknowledged that workers on both sides may still harbour hopes of a merger. Mumbai, India - Aug. 22, 2024: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar interacts with media during the press conference, after the announcement of "Maha Rashtrvadi" Whatsapp Helpline, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, August 22, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Speculation of uncle and nephew reconciling after the bitter 2023 split in the NCP led by Ajit Pawar surfaced after the two senior politicians were seen together at various public functions recently. Both Pawars attended a function of the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha in Satara two weeks ago, while Pawar Senior attended the engagement ceremony of Ajit Pawar’s son Jay just two days earlier. Also, Ajit Pawar last week showered praise on Sharad Pawar for his contribution to the development of Maharashtra. The two politicians also attended a meeting at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune.

A possible reunion became a talking point soon after the Thackeray cousins recently spoke of setting aside their differences “in the interests of Maharashtra”. After this, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, wrote on social media that “all families need to come together”.

Ajit Pawar, however, said talk of a merger of the two NCPs was no more than a narrative scripted by the media. When asked to comment on workers from both parties saying the two NCP factions should reunite, he said there was nothing wrong in those sentiments. “We follow democratic values and everyone has the right to freedom of speech and expression. If the workers feel the leaders should come together, there is nothing wrong with that,” he said.

Asked to comment on a possible merger, Pawar dodged the question, saying his mission was the development of the state. “I think the state has certain unfulfilled dreams seen by its first chief minister YB Chavan, including the inclusion of border areas in Maharashtra. We need to work to achieve that,” he said.

According to leaders from both NCP parties, the issue has not come up for discussion on either side. “Although the anger and bitterness on both sides have subsided, they are unlikely to reunite at this juncture. Ajit Pawar’s party is in power and is unlikely to pull out any time soon. The issue may be discussed when the Supreme Court takes up the disqualification petitions that are pending,” said an NCP leader.