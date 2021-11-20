Tata Centre asks for NMMT bus services between Parel and Kharghar

The Tata Memorial Centre’s Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) authorities have requested the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) to provide bus services between their place in Kharghar and the Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel.

The distance between both the hospitals is around 35km. However, there is no smooth public transport system to travel the distance. According to the ACTREC officials, around 200 patients travel to their centre from the hospital in Parel almost every day.

SH Jafri, senior administrative officer of ACTREC, said, “A large number of our patients are not locals of Mumbai and hence they face a lot of problems while travelling from Parel to Kharghar and vice-versa in trains, especially during the peak hours. Therefore, we have requested NMMT to start bus services between the two hospitals. As around 200 patients come here in a day, a minimum of three buses will be required. We have asked for one bus in the morning, one during the day and one in the evening (to and fro). The NMMT officials have given us a positive response.”

Yogesh Kaduskar, general manager of NMMT, said, “Many of our buses and officials were dedicated to transporting Covid patients during the pandemic. Now, since the Covid scenario is much better in Navi Mumbai, we are taking them back from NMMC. Therefore, we may not have any issue dedicating a few buses between these two hospitals. We will analyse the entire scenario and take a decision soon.”

On August 15, NMMT started bus services between Kharghar railway station and ACTREC, which is located at Sector 22, receiving a very good response.