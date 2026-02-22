‘Tax old vehicles, incentivise electric, CNG cars, invigorate BEST’

MUMBAI: A committee tasked with examining and recommending the feasibility of phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has recommended that the state government impose higher taxes on old vehicles such as BS III engine models and offer financial incentives to encourage the use of CNG-run and electric vehicles. In its report submitted to the state government, the committee has outlined a multi-pronged strategy to curb vehicular emissions and address rising air pollution levels. A committee tasked with examining and recommending the feasibility of phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has recommended that the state government impose higher taxes on old vehicles such as BS III engine models and offer financial incentives to encourage the use of CNG-run and electric vehicles. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The seven-member committee headed by former bureaucrat Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava was constituted in January 2025 after the Bombay high court directed the government to consider the possibility of phasing out petrol/diesel vehicles and allowing only CNG-based and electric vehicles on the roads. The directive was issued taking suo motu cognisance of the alarming air pollution levels in Mumbai and surrounding areas.

The committee has recommended a calibrated transition away from conventional fossil-fuel vehicles through targeted fiscal measures and infrastructure upgrades to curb vehicular emissions and address rising air pollution levels. Among its key suggestions is the imposition of higher taxes on older vehicles, including Bharat Stage (BS) III models to discourage their use. At the same time, it has proposed financial incentives to accelerate the adoption of cleaner vehicles and alternative fuels, government insiders revealed.

The report emphasised that fiscal tools could play a pivotal role in nudging vehicle owners toward environmentally sustainable choices. “Higher taxation on ageing and more polluting vehicles would be paired with incentives for electric vehicles (EVs), compressed natural gas (CNG) run vehicles and other low-emission technologies,” states the report that was submitted to the state transport department on November 14, 2025.

“To support this transition, the committee has underlined the urgent need to expand CNG infrastructure across MMR by increasing the number of refuelling stations and ensuring reliable supply chains as essential steps in making cleaner fuel options viable at scale,” it states.

A central pillar of the recommendations is the revival and strengthening of public transport systems, particularly the services operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST). The committee noted that BEST bus services have witnessed a significant decline in fleet size and ridership in recent years, which has undermined its role in the public transport system.

“The situation can be improved by expanding the fleet and improved route planning to restore confidence in bus transport,” states the report. “Enhanced public transport connectivity is considered critical to reducing private vehicle dependence in the region.”

The committee suggested that vehicular emissions contribute between 4 percent and 12 percent to poor air quality and stressed that line and area sources, particularly resuspended road dust, must be addressed. According to the findings, nearly 50 percent of air pollution in certain areas is attributable to resuspended dust.

The panel observed that manual sweeping often worsens the problem by reintroducing dust into the air. Road washing, though effective, requires enormous quantities of water and may not be sustainable. Instead, the committee has recommended the deployment of vacuum and suction sweeping machines in high dust-load areas as a more efficient alternative.

It has also proposed mapping roads and zones with high dust accumulation, green paving of unpaved road shoulders, targeted cleaning of central verges and areas obstructed by parked vehicles or roadside structures, and a time-bound action plan for intensified dust mitigation.

The committee has further highlighted the need to regulate the transport of construction materials and debris. “This can be achieved by directing the urban local bodies to comply with guidelines issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for implementing a manifest system for construction waste movement, similar to the tracking mechanism used for hazardous waste,” said a government insider.

A senior official from the transport department said that they were studying the recommendations and would soon take a decision. “We will have to understand the financial implications of the recommendations,” he pointed out.