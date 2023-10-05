Teen stabs man for staring at him ‘angrily’

Thane: A teen was detained for stabbing a 30-year-old man in the stomach on Monday over an argument they had two days ago in Ulhasnagar. The accused after stabbing the man fled, without removing the knife from his gut. The doctors managed to remove the knife from the victim’s body after a 20-hour surgery. HT Image

The victim was identified as Nitesh Walekar, 30, a resident of Ulhasnagar Camp No. 3.

According to the officials, two days ago, the 17-year-old accused was riding his bike rashly and Walekar was staring at him and scolded him for driving rashly despite being old enough to understand the seriousness of rash driving. The accused got furious and left seething with anger towards Nitesh.

Two days later, On October 3, Nitesh was standing with his friends in front of a sandwich shop adjacent to the college on Ulhasnagar railway station road. “Around the same time, when the boy arrived at the place with his companion, the two again argued. The boy took out a knife and stabbed Nitesh near his chest and fled from the spot before anyone else could nab him,” Ulhasnagar Central police said

Nitesh was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital and was saved after a 20-hour surgery.

Senior police inspector, Madhukar Kad said, “We immediately sent a team to nab the boy, but later we found that he was hiding at his friend’s house in Ulhasnagar. He was detained on Wednesday morning. A case has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. The boy wanted to teach the victim a lesson for staring at him angrily.”

