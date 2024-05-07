 Tenant kills landlord over payment of electricity bill | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Tenant kills landlord over payment of electricity bill

ByManish K Pathak
May 07, 2024 07:14 AM IST

A 63-year-old man killed his landlord with a hammer during a fight over electricity bills in Mumbai. The body was found decomposing after three days.

MUMBAI:A 63-year-old man allegedly killed his landlord by hitting him on the head with a hammer during a fight over paying electricity bills in the Shivaji Nagar area at Govandi. The incident came to light after three days when the body started decomposing on the mezzanine floor.

The deceased, Ganapati Jha, 49, lived in the Sanjay Nagar area on 90-Feet Road in Baiganwadi, Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, and resided alone in the locality. According to the police, the incident came to light on May 3 when Ganapati Jha was found dead at his house, and his body had begun decomposing. Neighbors noticed a foul smell and informed his cousin, who resides in the same locality. Meanwhile, the police were also notified, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

The investigation revealed that the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on April 30 when a heated argument ensued between Ganapati Jha and his tenant, Abdul Sheikh, 63, over paying the electricity bill, said Police Sub-Inspector Jaya Salunkhe of the Shivaji Nagar police station. During the argument, Abdul Sheikh attacked Jha with a wooden stick. Later, he also struck Jha’s face with a hammer, said the police officer. After the fight, Jha began bleeding, and Sheikh left the scene.

“Based on the statement provided by Jha’s cousin’s brother, the police registered a murder case against Sheikh and subsequently arrested him. Sheikh is currently in police custody,” said Salunkhe.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Tenant kills landlord over payment of electricity bill
