News / Cities / Mumbai News / Tension in Mumbai's Mira Road: Vehicles with Lord Ram flags reportedly attacked

Tension in Mumbai's Mira Road: Vehicles with Lord Ram flags reportedly attacked

ByHT News Desk
Jan 22, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Police said five people have been arrested for the incident and a flag march was conducted in Mumbai's Mira Road.

Videos of ‘communal tension’ in Mumba's Mira Road appeared on social media ahead of the pran-pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya. Police said an incident was reported on Sunday night in connection with which five people have been arrested. A flag march was conducted in the area and the situation was peaceful on Monday morning.

Screenshot from a video showing a car being attacked in Mumbai's Mira Road on Sunday night.
Screenshot from a video showing a car being attacked in Mumbai's Mira Road on Sunday night.

DCP Jayant Bajbale said to news agency ANI that slogans were raised from three to four vehicles in which people from the Hindu community were travelling. "An argument started with some people belonging to the Muslim community. Seeing the deteriorating situation, the police vehicle immediately reached the spot and took some people into custody," the DCP said.

"The situation has been brought under control and a flag march was conducted in the area. Naya Nagar Police has registered a case against 5 people, arrested them and has started investigating the matter," the DCP added.

In videos of the incident that went viral ahead of the pran-pratishtha ceremony, the cars can be seen attacked in the middle of the road. The attackers broke glasses and hurled abuses. Hindustan Times did not independently verify the video.

The DCP said it was not communal violence but a petty fight which led from an argument. "I would appeal to the people to not believe in any rumours," the DCP said.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

Follow Us On