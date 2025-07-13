Tesla showroom to open in BKC on July 15

MUMBAI: The transport department and regional transport office (RTO) have given a trade certificate to Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited before it opens a showroom, said a senior RTO official. The global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer will open its first showroom in Maker Maxcity at Bandra Kurla Complex on July 15. A workshop (service centre) and a warehouse will come up at Lodha Logistic Park in Sakinaka. Andheri RTO and the trade transport gave Tesla a trade certificate that allows sales,test drives and service centres. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

According to Section 35 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, a trade certificate authorised unregistered vehicles to be legally operated on public roads under specific conditions and is valid for five years. The trade certificate allows Elon Musk-owned Tesla to display EVs as well as test drives, sales, delivery of vehicles, and use of workshops.

The Andheri RTO formally issued the trade certificate, thus paving the way for the global EV giant to enter the Indian market, sources in the transport department said. Tesla is expected to introduce the popular ‘Model Y’ for sale.

“The application for the dealership was received earlier this week. Before issuing the certificate, the RTO Inspectors inspected the showroom, parking and godown facilities mentioned by Tesla,” said an Andheri RTO officer.

Having a trade certificate is a procedural requirement for all auto dealerships. Tesla can now bring in demo vehicles, conduct road tests and begin the registration process for sales in India, said a member of the Bus and Car Owners Association.