Thackeray courts north Indians, Jains in bid to counter BJP

Mumbai: With an eye on denting the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) traditional support base, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has reached out to both north Indians and Jains over the past two days, seeking their support in protecting freedom and democracy in the country.

On Monday, Thackeray visited a function organised by the Jain community in Kurla and said he not there for any personal benefit, but to get their blessings and support.

“I have come to seek your blessings for the nation. Dictatorship is at our door, and making one mistake will bring dictatorship in the country. Our country is going through tough times, and I want your support to protect its freedom. Our forefathers fought for the independence of the country and we have to fight to maintain it,” said Thackeray.

Jains, who are largely involved in business, count among the traditional supporters of BJP. Though they do not comprise a sizeable proportion of the state’s electorate, their number in Mumbai is estimated at around 5 lakh.

On Sunday, Thackeray had attended a Gowardhan pooja function at Bhayandar organised by the Yadav Samaj Seva Sanstha and said the bond between Marathis and north Indians is like milk and sugar. North Indians, who account for nearly 20% of the population in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, have largely stood behind BJP in all elections in the state in the last 10 years.

Earlier this year, Thackeray had visited functions organised by the Jain community in Thane and Mira-Bhaindar. He had also visited Namra Muni, a Jain spiritual guru, in April 2023.