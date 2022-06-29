Thackeray government pushes to rename Aurangabad
Mumbai: With increasing pressure on the Shiv Sena from within to underscore its ‘Hindu’ credentials the Maharashtra government is likely to clear a controversial and long pending issue of renaming Aurangabad city as Sambhaji Nagar. Shiv Sena leader and state transport minister Anil Parab said he has requested chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to rename the city in the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. A proposal will be brought for discussion in the next cabinet meeting scheduled on Wednesday, he told reporters.
Last year, the chief minister had told the state assembly that a detailed proposal for renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar had been received from the divisional commissioner on 4th March 2020 and legal opinion on the same had been sought. The proposal will be sent to the Centre after all approvals were in place, said Thackeray.
But now facing a vertical split, the party is looking to push the proposal by clearing it in the state cabinet as they and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a game of one-upmanship over renaming of the city. Shiv Sena will in all likelihood face opposition in the cabinet from Congress and NCP who may oppose the proposal. Imtiyaz Jaleel, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP from Aurangabad, said that the Sena was moving the proposal for political reasons. “Shiv Sena is wary that their government may not survive the split and thus is taking up the proposal of renaming the city.”
Meanwhile, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the home department has decided to start the process of recruitment of 7,200 police personnel with immediate effect. They have issued directives to the director general of police Rajnish Seth in this regard. Parab said that he has also requested the chief minister for in-situ rehabilitation of government employees staying at Bandra government colony for years.
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
