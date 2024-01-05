Thackeray memorial further delayed by trust demanding new contractor

MUMBAI: After three extensions to the completion deadline of May 2022, the first phase of the Bal Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park is 91 percent done and is expected to be completed by mid-March 2024. However, as the Thackeray Smarak Trust has expressed reservations on the Phase 2 plan and demanded the appointment of another contractor, work has not yet begun. The matter has now reached the urban development department, led by CM Eknath Shinde, which will take a final decision. Under construction Memorial site of Shiv Sena founder Late Balasaheb Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Dadar,Mumbai, India. Jan 03, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Phase 1 of the memorial includes construction of the entrance block, administrative block and interpretation centre, preservation of the cultural heritage of the former mayor’s bungalow (where the proposed Thackeray museum now is) as well as landscaping and beautification of the surrounding area. The second phase includes the setting up of the audio-visual and technological components necessary for the Thackeray narrative to be aired.

The fresh delay happened with the appointment of a contractor for Phase 2. In the first half of 2023, MMRDA, which has been assigned the task of building the memorial, had invited a tender for the digital work related to the memorial, and appointed a Hyderabad-based agency for it. The agency made a presentation to the Thackeray Smarak Trust on the audio-video show, digital walls and laser show on the life of the Shiv Sena founder. But the trust—which is dominated by the Thackeray family and party leaders—rejected the plan.

An MMRDA official said that as per the guidelines, the body had to complete the project in consultation with the Thackeray Smarak Trust, as it involved work related to the life of the Shiv Sena founder. “The trust did not like the plan presented by the contractor and has written a letter to MMRDA to replace him,” he said. “We can order the agency to prepare another plan but it is not in our jurisdiction to appoint another contractor. So the matter has been sent to the urban development department, which is the parent department of MMRDA, for a final decision, which is expected soon.”

The state government gave administrative approval to build the Thackeray memorial in 2021. Uddhav Thackeray was the chairman of the Smarak Trust but after becoming chief minister in November 2019, resigned from the post and appointed Aaditya Thackeray as chairman. Senior party leader Subhash Desai is member secretary of the trust.

When contacted for a reaction, Desai did not answer calls and messages.