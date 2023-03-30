Thane city areas to face 15% water cut from Mar 31

Thane HT Image

The Thane Municipal Corporation on Wednesday announced a 15% water cut for 30 days from March 31 due to repair work on a leakage in the water tunnel supplying water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As a result, water reduction will also be applicable to the areas in the Thane Municipal area.

Several areas in Thane city limits would be impacted by the water cut including those getting water from Gaondevi reservoir such as Naupada, Gokhale Road, Station area, B Cabin, Ram Maruti Marg right side, Mahagiri, Kharkar Ali, Chendani, Khartan Road, and Market area. The areas getting water supply like Hill Bungalow, Veer Savarkarpath, upto Sant Gajanan Maharaj Mandir, Pachapakhadi, Namdevwadi, Bhakti Mandir Road, Service Road will be also affected.

Supply from Kopri Kanhaiyanagar and Dhobighat reservoir to Kopri Village, Thanekarwadi, Sindhi Colony, Sainathnagar, Sainagar, Koliwada, CIDCO entire Kopri (East), Anandnagar, Gandhinagar, Kanhewadi, Kedareshwar, entire Thane East area will be affected and direct water supply through Hajuri connection to Loiuswadi, Kajuwadi, Hajuri Village, Raghunath Nagar, Jijamata Nagar, Sainath Nagar and direct water supply through Kisannagar connection to Kisannagar, Shivajinagar, Padwalnagar, Disozawadi and direct water supply through Ambikanagar connection to Ambikanagar 2, Dnyaneshwarnagar, Jaibhavani Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar will be reduced too.

“All these areas will see a reduction of 15 percent of water supply for the next one month. The residents are hereby requested to store water and use it without wastage,” said an officer of water department of TMC.

