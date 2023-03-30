Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane city areas to face 15% water cut from Mar 31

Thane city areas to face 15% water cut from Mar 31

BySajana Nambiar
Mar 30, 2023 12:30 AM IST

The Thane Municipal Corporation on Wednesday announced a 15% water cut for 30 days from March 31 due to repair work on a leakage in the water tunnel supplying water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As a result, Thane city areas will also face a water cut

Thane

HT Image
HT Image

The Thane Municipal Corporation on Wednesday announced a 15% water cut for 30 days from March 31 due to repair work on a leakage in the water tunnel supplying water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As a result, water reduction will also be applicable to the areas in the Thane Municipal area.

Several areas in Thane city limits would be impacted by the water cut including those getting water from Gaondevi reservoir such as Naupada, Gokhale Road, Station area, B Cabin, Ram Maruti Marg right side, Mahagiri, Kharkar Ali, Chendani, Khartan Road, and Market area. The areas getting water supply like Hill Bungalow, Veer Savarkarpath, upto Sant Gajanan Maharaj Mandir, Pachapakhadi, Namdevwadi, Bhakti Mandir Road, Service Road will be also affected.

Supply from Kopri Kanhaiyanagar and Dhobighat reservoir to Kopri Village, Thanekarwadi, Sindhi Colony, Sainathnagar, Sainagar, Koliwada, CIDCO entire Kopri (East), Anandnagar, Gandhinagar, Kanhewadi, Kedareshwar, entire Thane East area will be affected and direct water supply through Hajuri connection to Loiuswadi, Kajuwadi, Hajuri Village, Raghunath Nagar, Jijamata Nagar, Sainath Nagar and direct water supply through Kisannagar connection to Kisannagar, Shivajinagar, Padwalnagar, Disozawadi and direct water supply through Ambikanagar connection to Ambikanagar 2, Dnyaneshwarnagar, Jaibhavani Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar will be reduced too.

“All these areas will see a reduction of 15 percent of water supply for the next one month. The residents are hereby requested to store water and use it without wastage,” said an officer of water department of TMC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out