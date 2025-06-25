Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Thane civic body suspends sr officer after HC’s rap

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2025 09:20 AM IST

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has suspended assistant municipal commissioner Faruk Shaikh after the Bombay high court took notice of serious allegations against him in connection with illegal buildings in Diva.

THANE: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has suspended assistant municipal commissioner Faruk Shaikh after the Bombay high court took notice of serious allegations against him in connection with illegal buildings in Diva. A writ petition filed in the court had accused Shaikh of protecting unauthorised constructions in Diva in exchange for bribe money during his tenure. The court ordered the TMC commissioner to investigate the allegations against Shaikh and take necessary action.

Thane, India - June -24, 2025: Thane Municipal corporation took action Tuesday at Shill area khan compound Mumbra on the building ordered by the court. The work of demolishing the partially demolished building started on Tuesday. ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, June -24, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )
The order dated June 19, 2025, refers to a petition that alleges: “Mr. Faruk Shaikh, assistant municipal commissioner, Diva ward, is sheltering the illegal and unauthorised constructions at village Shil, Survey No. 160. He has fixed a chart of corruption for such construction and is charging 200 per sq ft through his associate.”

Pursuant to the high court’s order, TMC commissioner Saurabh Rao issued the suspension order, citing “irregularities” during Shaikh’s term from May 2022 to February 2023.

The TMC order reads: “Considering the gravity of the allegations and the serious statements made under oath before the hon’ble court, disciplinary action against Mr. Faruk Shaikh, the then assistant commissioner and designated officer, has become necessary in connection with irregularities in action against unauthorised constructions in Diva.”

The suspension was ordered under Rule 4 (1) (a) of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979. The order further states, “Mr. Faruk Shaikh, legal assistant, is hereby suspended from service with immediate effect. He shall remain stationed at the TMC administrative headquarters and shall not leave headquarters without prior permission.”

It also warns that as per service conduct rules, Shaikh is prohibited from taking any private employment or running any business during the suspension period.

This development comes at a time when the TMC is facing heightened scrutiny over rampant illegal constructions across its jurisdiction, and more such cases are expected to surface as the investigations deepen.

The Thane Municipal Corporation demolished 73 unauthorised structures between June 19 and 24, following high court directives. Major action took place in Diva and rest in Thane area. The operations, led by special ward-level teams, included demolitions of full buildings, slabs, and shop extensions, using JCBs and heavy security.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Mumbai / Thane civic body suspends sr officer after HC's rap
