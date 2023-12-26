Thane civic official sent on compulsory leave for protecting encroachments

Thane: A senior employee of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has been sent on compulsory leave for allegedly failing to act on unauthorised construction. HT Image

The action against assistant municipal commissioner Subodh Thanekar came after a probe found that he protected encroachments in Kalwa area despite several complaints by citizens as well as MLAs. Thanekar, who was also the Kalwa ward officer, was relieved of his charge on Sunday on the orders of TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar. Office Superintendent Sopan Bhaik was given the charge of the office.

The action came following chief minister Eknath Shinde’s statement on the floor of the house during the winter session last week assuring action against illegal constructions not just in Thane but other municipal corporations as well.

Shinde’s assurance came during his reply to a calling attention motion by Thane BJP leader and MLA Sanjay Kelkar who raised the issue of lack of action against rampant illegal constructions in Thane, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra areas. Replying to the motion, Shinde had assured that not only action against such constructions, but cognisable offences also be lodged against officials not taking stringent action against unauthorised constructions.

Kelkar had told the house that illegal constructions were the highest in Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva wards apart from Majiwada-Manpada, Kopri-Panchpakhadi and Lokmanya Savarkar Nagar wards. He said it was unfortunate that no action was being taken against unauthorised bungalows in Yeoor.

Kelkar said the collapse of illegal buildings like Lucky Compound collapse, which killed 19 people, has happened in the past and not just innocent home buyers are cheated, even the municipal corporation is deprived of legitimate revenues. He said he had given photographs and video evidence of illegal constructions to Bangar but even after his orders to take stringent action, no action was happening on the ground.

Speaking to HT on Monday, Kelkar said, “I am glad that some action has been taken on the Kalwa ward officer. But sending officers on compulsory leave is not enough. Stringent deterrent action like suspension is required. It is not a political issue; it is a social issue that impacts everything. Not only innocent lives are lost when incidents like Lucky Compound happen, an illegal construction puts more pressure on water and other ground infrastructure of the city. I have given at least 20 instances of illegal construction with visual evidence to the TMC.” The Thane municipal corporation had also initiated action against Kalwa hospital dean Dr Rakesh Barot and five people after a probe committee recommended action in connection with the hospital recording 18 deaths within 24 hours on August 12 this year.

Indicating the TMC’s intent to crackdown on illegal constructions, Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Monday said the civic body has requisitioned 100 young jawans from the Maharashtra State Security Force (MSSF) including 70 men and 30 women for additional manpower during demolition action against unauthorised constructions.

Referring to the zero tolerance approach advised by the chief minister, Bangar told civic officials at a review meeting that the monitoring mechanism in the wards should be strengthened to ensure that an illegal constructions are stopped before they go beyond plinth level. “Beat mukadams have been appointed in each ward, and they should daily survey the entire ward area for illegal constructions, and illegal plinths should be demolished. If illegal constructions go above the plinth level, action will be taken against the concerned beat inspectors and beat mukadams. If action is not against them, then disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned assistant municipal commissioner,” Bangar told the meeting of senior civic officials. He asked all assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners that the daily survey reports from the beat mukadams should be submitted to his office.

Bangar also told officials to rope in demolition experts to take action against multi-storied unauthorised constructions. He also warned that executive engineer level officials of water supply department will face disciplinary action if illegal constructions are found with water connections from the civic body. He also asked the department to form special squads to detect and snap illegal water connections.