Thane Collector lifts Covid restrictions in Thane, Navi Mumbai cities

A day after the State announced ease of pandemic-related restrictions in the Mumbai suburbs and 13 other districts, the Thane Collector has also eased the restrictions in Thane and Navi Mumbai cities. As a result, enclosed public places will open to 100% capacity.

However, other areas like Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur will continue to follow the existing rules and regulations. Thane Collector, Rajesh Narvekar, has sent a proposal to the State Government to ease restrictions throughout Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The decision to ease restrictions in the two cities was taken at a meeting held by the District Collector on Thursday afternoon with the Covid Task Force.

Narvekar said: “Restrictions can be eased in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) as they meet the criteria specified by the State Government. While the rest of the district has completed only 86% first dose and 74% fully vaccinated, hence these areas will continue with the earlier-stated Covid rules and restrictions.

“As Thane district’s other municipal corporations and municipal councils are connected to Mumbai city and fall under the MMR, we request the State Government to consider the circumstances and ease restrictions in the entire MMR.”

This was a unanimous decision taken at the meeting.

According to a government notification issued on Wednesday, the municipal corporations where the first dose of vaccine has been administered to more than 90% of the eligible beneficiaries and second to over 70% of them can ease restrictions. They should also have a Covid positivity rate of less than 10%, while the occupancy of oxygen-supported or ICU beds should be less than 40%.

As part of the fresh guidelines, restaurants, cinema halls and theatres will function at 100% capacity. Further, swimming pools, religious places, entertainment parks will also be allowed to function at full capacity.

While TMC has completed 90% first dose vaccinations, Navi Mumbai has reached 113%. Similarly, Thane city has fully vaccinated 74% while Navi Mumbai is inching towards 98% fully vaccinated population.

Dr Amit Saraf, director of Internal Medicine at Jupiter Hospital Thane, said, “Vaccination was the game changer in the third wave. The third wave subsided sooner than the previous waves. However, with the relaxation of rules, it is important to mask up, adhere to social distancing, ensure full vaccination and wash hands regularly.”

Thane district has seen a 96% decrease in Covid cases in the last one month with the active caseload coming down from 13,296 to 527 across the district. It saw the peak of the third wave in the first two weeks of January with more than 60,000 active cases. During the peak of the third wave, Thane and Navi Mumbai witnessed more than 2,500 cases on a daily basis.