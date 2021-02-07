Thane district collector urges people to get vaccinated
The Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar took his first dose of Covishield vaccine at the Thane civic hospital on Saturday. He urged others to not fear and come forward for the vaccination.
“The vaccination programme in Thane district is running smoothly. Others should not fear to take the vaccine. Instead, they should voluntarily opt for it. This is the second phase of the vaccination programme in the district. Initially, in the first phase, health workers and officials were vaccinated and now we have also started vaccinating the frontline workers that includes all civic staff, police, revenue department and others,” said Narvekar.
Along with Narvekar, deputy collector Shivaji Patil and sub-divisional officer Mohan Naladkar also took the first dose of vaccine.
Till date, 42,646 vaccinations have been carried out in Thane district including 13,389 in Thane city.
Narvekar claimed that the response so far for the vaccination has been good. In the first phase, the district has covered more than 65 per cent health workers, which is more than 40,000 health workers out of the total 60,842 registered.
He added, “Those with minor reactions are below 0.01 per cent. In the first phase itself, we have managed to cover around 40,000 people and there were no cases with severe side effects. On Saturday, I also got vaccinated to motivate others and pass on a positive approach.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koparkhairane is first ward in Navi Mumbai to be garbage bin-free
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pipeline work to discharge effluents into Kalyan creek to be ready by May 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dombivli police nab brothers for stealing 2-wheelers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane district collector urges people to get vaccinated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi should make phone call to resolve deadlock: Raj Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Intervention by PM Modi may resolve farm bills issues, says Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A unified body is need of the hour, say Mumbai civic body chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No premium on FSI-free areas on rehab units of Mhada colonies: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT-Bombay starts bringing back students affected by internet troubles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi should make phone call to resolve deadlock: MNS chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 144 volunteers take part in phase 3 trial of Russian vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra vaccinates close to half a million beneficiaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena expresses displeasure over Nana Patole's resignation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Thackeray gets bail in vandalism case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah to inaugurate Narayan Rane’s medical college in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox