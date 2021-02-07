Thane district collector urges people to get vaccinated

The Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar took his first dose of Covishield vaccine at the Thane civic hospital on Saturday. He urged others to not fear and come forward for the vaccination.

“The vaccination programme in Thane district is running smoothly. Others should not fear to take the vaccine. Instead, they should voluntarily opt for it. This is the second phase of the vaccination programme in the district. Initially, in the first phase, health workers and officials were vaccinated and now we have also started vaccinating the frontline workers that includes all civic staff, police, revenue department and others,” said Narvekar.

Along with Narvekar, deputy collector Shivaji Patil and sub-divisional officer Mohan Naladkar also took the first dose of vaccine.

Till date, 42,646 vaccinations have been carried out in Thane district including 13,389 in Thane city.

Narvekar claimed that the response so far for the vaccination has been good. In the first phase, the district has covered more than 65 per cent health workers, which is more than 40,000 health workers out of the total 60,842 registered.

He added, “Those with minor reactions are below 0.01 per cent. In the first phase itself, we have managed to cover around 40,000 people and there were no cases with severe side effects. On Saturday, I also got vaccinated to motivate others and pass on a positive approach.”