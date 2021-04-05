Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai see highest-ever one-day spike

All three municipal corporations in Thane district recorded the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

According to the state health department data, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recorded 1,724 fresh cases, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 1,740 cases and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 1,536 new cases.

The TMC presently has 11,800 active cases, while the recovery rate is 85%. The civic body recorded one death, taking the toll to 1,023. In KDMC, there are 10,308 active cases at present. The recovery rate is 86%. Three deaths took the toll to 1,138. The death rate in KDMC at present is 1.52%. In Navi Mumbai, there are 8,696 active cases at present. The NMMC recorded three deaths, taking the toll to 1,208.

While the KDMC has the highest number of positive cases which is 89,012, NMMC’s case tally is 76,137 and TMC’s is 85,140.

The TMC has so far conducted 1,281,190 tests, while the NMMC has conducted 675,818 tests.

The KDMC has increased its testing to 5,287 as on Sunday, in order to increase contact tracing.

“Last week we carried out around 4000 tests, which crossed 5,200 as on Sunday. This is to increase contact-tracing in KDMC limits to test as many people as possible on time,” said an officer of KDMC, who did not wish to be named.