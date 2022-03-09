Thane Municipal Corporation to use ₹214Cr funds from State Govt to repair 128 major roads in Thane city
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has prepared a list of 128 roads that can be repaired using funds from the State Government. An amount of ₹214Cr has been sanctioned by the State to ensure Thane city completes road repair and maintenance work before the onset of monsoon.
“From among the 350km road network within Thane city, we have shortlisted 128 roads, junctions and entry gates into Thane city for renovation. The State funds will only be used for the shortlisted roads. Apart from this, around ₹120Cr will be spent by the civic body to renovate junctions in the city,” said an officer from TMC.
Last year, the civic body had received criticism for potholes and badly-maintained roads post the monsoon. Former Thane Mayor, Naresh Mhaske, said, “We had made an announcement in the general body last week that the funds given by the State Government will be used to ensure that the roads are pothole free and smooth to drive. As Eknath Shinde is the State Urban Development Minister and the Guardian Minister for Thane city, the funds were allocated without much delay for Thane city.”
Among the list of 128 roads prepared by the TMC for making use of the ₹214Cr funds provided by the State Government, around 23 streets are in the vicinity of the prominent Ghodbunder Road. Moreover, TMC plans to renovate eight entry points to Thane city. These roads will be renovated using cement-concrete. A few others will be using tar or Ultra-Thin White Topping.
