Thane policewoman wins 2 silver, 1 bronze in Azerbaijan
A woman Police Naik, Sheetal Mallikarjun Kharatmal from the Thane Rural police department, won two silver and one bronze medals in the International Belt and Mask Wrestling Championship held in Azerbaijan.
Sheetal has been in service for the last 12 years as Thane Rural Police Constable. She won bronze in the International Belt Wrestling and silver in Mask Wrestling Championship that was held from July 28 to August 3 in Baku, Azerbaijan. She competed with participants from 42 different countries.
The 31-year-old Sheetal told Hindustan Times that her inspiration since she was a little girl was always martial artiste Bruce Lee. “Iranians gave tough competition as they follow a specific diet. I was sceptical about winning them. However, I wanted to win at least one medal for India. For the last 19 years, I have been practicing for four hours in the morning and four hours in the evening. There was never any change in this schedule even when I joined the police force.”
Talking about her achievement, Sheetal said, “I am definitely happy that I was able to win this tough game for India and all credit goes to my coaches and parents. It’s always been their guidance and support because of which I could achieve this.”
Kharatmal was selected in the 55kg category amongst 13 players.
Earlier, Sheetal represented the country 11 times in Judo Martial Games. So far, she has won 65 gold, 43 silver and 9 bronze medals from various national and international competitions.
She has been honoured several awards: the Arjuna award, the Top 15 Women Icon Award (Bangalore), Kohinoor National Award (Pune), Savitribai Phule Award (Mumbai) and Bharat Bhushan Award (Bhopal).
-
“Prabhat Pheri” organised by Department of Posts to sensitize public about ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
In an effort to sensitise people about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Department of Posts took out a “Prabhat Pheri” in Varanasi on Friday. Postmaster General of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav flagged off the Prabhat Pheri from the Head Post Office, Varanasi at Visheshwarganj and culminated at Namo Ghat (Khidikiya Ghat) on the banks of Ganga. Yadav said the department was playing a vital role in the campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
-
Sanjay Pandey’s favourite police officer taken off cases against Rashmi Shukla
Former city police commissioner Sanjay Pandey's favourite officer Sanjay Mohite, who handled some high-profile cases like the ones against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla and the independent MP Mohan Delkar suicide case, has been shunted out of Colaba police station. Police inspector Mohite has now been posted to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police. Pandey is currently in judicial custody in the National Stock Exchange phone-tapping case.
-
Pvt blood bank in Bihar may lose licence for ‘role in interstate blood smuggling’
The Bihar drug administration Friday initiated proceedings to cancel the licence of a private blood centre in state capital Patna for its alleged role in interstate smuggling of human blood, officials familiar with the development said. On Friday, the state drug controller issued a show-cause notice, giving the Niveda Blood Centre, where the laboratory technician used to work earlier, time till Monday to reply to the charges of violation of blood safety rules.
-
Cabinet hikes diesel subsidy to ₹75/litre for kharif crops
Bihar cabinet Friday decided to increase diesel subsidy to ₹75/litre from the earlier approved ₹60 for irrigation of crops this kharif season in view of scanty rains in many areas of the state ahead of sowing of paddy crop, additional chief secretary (cabinet) S Sidharth said. Sidharth said the farmers would be given subsidy of ₹750 for 10 acres land for each irrigation season.
-
Saran hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 11
The death toll in the suspected hooch tragedy in Saran district of “dry” Bihar's climbed to 11 on Friday, with eight more people dying since Thursday night, police said. Saran district magistrate Rajesh Meena confirmed 11 deaths and conceded that consumption of spurious liquor could have been the reason. According to district officials, 15 others were undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and the district hospital at Chapra.
