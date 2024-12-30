Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Thane’s first mayor passes away

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 30, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Satish Pradhan, the first mayor of Thane municipal corporation when it was converted from a council in October 1982 passed away at the age of 84 on Sunday

MUMBAI: Satish Pradhan, the first mayor of Thane municipal corporation when it was converted from a council in October 1982 passed away at the age of 84 on Sunday. Considered one of the closest aides of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, the late Pradhan was a two-term Rajya Sabha MP between 1992-2004 and also headed the party in the upper house of Parliament.

Thane’s first mayor passes away
Thane’s first mayor passes away

For several years, he was the quintessential “Shiv Sena neta” - a position considered as a senior leader in the party hierarchy. The senior leader played an important role in the party’s expansion, especially in Thane city, where he was a key figure. As president of Thane Municipal Council, he built a stadium in the city. In 1980, he established the Satish Pradhan Dnyanasadhana College and started the signature Mayor Marathon.

In 2004, Pradhan had sought ticket for the Thane Assembly seat but the party ignored his request, which irked him. Feeling ignored, he joined Sharad Pawar-led NCP in October 2005. He did not get much importance here, so crossed over to Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. In 2016, he returned to the Shiv Sena after differences with Raj Thackeray.

Pradhan was not keeping well for several days and was admitted to Godbole Hospital last week.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde paid rich tributes to the late Shiv Sena leader by stating that he played a key role in the formation of Shiv Sena along with Thackeray. “Satish Pradhan made a great contribution to the development of Thane city and the organisational strength of Shiv Sena. He ensured quality education to the children of Thane by opening Dnyanasadhana College 44 years ago,” Shinde said in a post on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, too, remembered Pradhan for his contributions. “The news of the passing away of Satish Pradhan, the first of Mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation, is extremely sad. His work for the development of Thane city, as well as for giving the city a new identity in the cultural, social and educational fields, will always be remembered,” he said in a post on X.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On