The perks and costs of ‘Ladki Bahin’

The scheme, which began as a political imperative in light of the ruling alliance’s poor performance in Lok Sabha polls, is turning into a financial albatross.
For farm worker Vaishali Khakare at Sillod in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly Aurangabad, the Ladki Bahin Scheme has changed her standing within her joint family. She uses the ₹1,500 per month that she gets from the state to send her son for Class 12 coaching. “He is a bright student who passed his Class 10 Board exam with 82% and aspires to study BSc-Agriculture. The Ladki Bahin instalments have not only helped me fund his coaching but also pay the ₹450 monthly state transport bus pass he needs to reach the coaching class, 14 km away from our village,” she says.