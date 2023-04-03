Vasai-Virar police confounded by three mysterious deaths of young men in a month

Mumbai: Police officials on Saturday found a body of a 24-year-old man in between the rocks of a quarry at Waghralpada in Vasai East. This is the third case in the Vasai-Virar region in the past month where bodies of men have been found in mysterious conditions. HT Image

In March, the police found a headless body of a young man in Virar and a decomposed body was discovered by civic workers inside a drain in Nalasopara.

Although the police registered a case of accidental death on Saturday, they are suspecting foul play as the man was found in between the rocks. Officials suspect he could have been pushed from the hill.

According to the Waliv police, the man identified as Sunil Kumar Dubey was a vegetable vendor staying in Vasai East along with his wife Munni (23) and their four-year-old son Prem.

“We have recorded the statement of Munni who said that Dubey was an alcoholic and must have fallen off the hill and died after consuming alcohol,” said the officer.

“However, we suspect that Dubey must have been pushed as the evidence suggests,” said an officer. Police are now investigating foul play in the case.

In March, the Virar police found the body of a 24-year-old man on the hill near the Papad Khind pond metres away from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway with his head missing. Upon searching, the police found the man’s head in the bushes. The police said that a few locals who were passing by the hill to get to the other side of Virar saw the decomposed body and alerted the police. The man was identified through the mobile phone.

The police said that the victim was Adarsh Pandey alias Vicky who stayed in the locality of Phoolpada in Virar East, which is near the spot and had been missing for days. The police are yet to ascertain whether the man was killed or died by suicide.

On March 21, When the Vasai-Virar municipal corporation employees were unclogging a drain in Nalasopara East after heavy rainfall, they discovered a decomposed body inside one of the drains. The police said that the body was of a male and they are yet to ascertain how the man ended up in the drain, “The decomposed body was found and his death is still a mystery,” said the police officer from Virar police station.