Third-year MBBS student at JJ Hospital dies by suicide

Mumbai: A 22-year-old third-year MMBS student at the Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital died by suicide on June 8. He was found at the Apna Boys Hostel and was declared dead at Sir JJ Hospital. An officer from the JJ Marg police station said that he had been dealing with financial difficulties at home and was reportedly under a lot of academic stress

The deceased was a day scholar and resident of Ghatkopar. According to the police, on Sunday he arrived at the hostel when no one was present, locked himself into a room, and hanged himself with a nylon rope tied to the ceiling fan. He was discovered by hostel authorities and immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

An officer from the JJ Marg police station said that he had been dealing with financial difficulties at home and was reportedly under a lot of academic stress. He had secured an All India Rank of 3155 in Neet UG and was known for his academic performance throughout his medical studies.

A senior hospital official, requesting anonymity, said, “He was a bright and focused student, but in recent months, he seemed withdrawn. This tragedy is a stark reminder of the silent battles many students face.”

The college administration has expressed condolences over the incident. The dean of Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital acknowledged the loss and extended support to the deceased’s family and peers.

The case has sparked renewed concern over mental health issues among medical students, who often face immense academic pressure. Members of the student body and faculty have highlighted the need for stronger institutional support, including access to counseling services, peer mentoring, and a structured framework for stress management, to address mental health challenges within the medical education system.

The JJ Marg police have registered an accidental death report.