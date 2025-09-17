Three booked after parking stack collapse in Matunga high-rise

Monday: After a mechanised ‘puzzle parking’ system collapsed at Matunga’s Tridhaatu Aaroha housing society on Monday, the police booked the supervisor and two workers who were carrying out maintenance work in the parking lot when it collapsed, damaging five cars. Mumbai, India. Sep 15, 2025 - Puzzle car parking at the Aaroha building in Matunga collapsed on Monday afternoon, trapping five cars inside.Mumbai, India. Sep 15, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

“We have registered a case against Sandeep Bhardwaj, 32, and Rahul Dhura, 25, who were doing the servicing work and their supervisor Sanjay Rajbhar, 35, under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324 (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said a police officer, adding that the three men are the employees of Spartan Tech, a company in Thane that had been contracted for servicing and maintaining the mechanised puzzle parking.

Suken Shah, a resident of the high-rise building, registered a complaint with the Matunga police on Monday after the incident. “I heard a blast-like noise around 3.15 pm and when I went down, I was told that the three-storey parking lot had crashed. When I questioned the workers who were carrying out the servicing work, they gave evasive answers,” Shah told the police.

Tridhaatu Aaroha has been occupied for over three years despite lacking an Occupancy Certificate (OC) and a fire NOC, both mandatory for lawful occupation. The building, developed by Tridhaatu Realty, is home to several families who moved in due to prolonged delays and a lack of viable alternatives. The developers of the housing society said that they have already applied for OC.