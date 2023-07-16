Mumbai: Three boys feared drown in Malad’s Marve Creek; two rescued

Three out of five children who had gone to Marve Creek in Mumbai’s Malad on Sunday morning are feared drowned after they ventured into the water for a swim, police said. According to the Malwani police, the incident took place around 9.30am on Sunday. (Representative Photo)

Police said after learning about the incident, the locals began a rescue operation and were able to rescue two boys identified as Krushna Jitendra Harijan (16) and Ankush Bharat Shivare (13).

Police said the rescued boys were taken to a hospital for treatment while the parents of all the children have been informed about the incident, adding that a search and rescue operation is going for the other three identified as Subham Rajkumar Jaiswal (12), Nikhil Sajid Kayamkur (13), and Ajay Jitendra Harijan (12).

The fire brigade is carrying out the rescue operation along with the police, coast guard and navy divers, said police.

