Three injured as dumper slams into four vehicles

MUMBAI: Three people were injured after a dumper lost control and hit two cars and two autorickshaws in Santacruz on Saturday morning. The police said the accident occurred when the dumper was going from Kapadia Nagar to Hans Bhugra Junction, Santacruz East when the driver lost control of the wheel on a slope and rammed into two cars and two autos ahead of him. Four people were injured when a dumper crashed into four vehicles in Kalina, Santacruz. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) has arrested the dumper driver identified as Udya Narayan Ram Kisan Chowdhary, 36, who lives in Thakur Complex in Kandivali East has been arrested in the case.

“One of the auto drivers, Rizwan Khan, is seriously injured in the accident. He was admitted to V N Desai Hospital in Santacruz with hand injuries, while the other auto driver suffered minor injuries. One passenger identified as Shreya Bandgar has also suffered injuries and has been admitted to Sion hospital,” said the police officer.

The accused has been booked under 281 (rash or negligent driving on public roads) and 125 A acts (endangering the life or personal safety of others) under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and under the Motor Vehicle Act sections 184 for dangerous driving.