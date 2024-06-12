Three killed in separate road crashes in Navi Mumbai, Uran

Navi Mumbai: Three people were killed in three separate road accidents in different parts of Navi Mumbai and Uran on Monday. HT Image

Rash driving by a trailer cost the life of a delivery boy working for Swiggy. The deceased, a 22-two-year-old Anjanikumar Tuladhari Maurya, was on his way to deliver a parcel in Kharghar when a garbage pickup truck hit his two-wheeler. Maurya fell down, leading to his immediate death.

“The truck is contracted by Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to collect garbage. At the traffic junction at around 7:30 pm the vehicle hit the bike from behind,” said a police officer from Kharghar station. A case was registered against the driver of the truck identified as Vikas Narendra Patil, 44, for reckless and rash driving following a complaint lodged by Avadhraj Girijaprasad Maurya, 21, a friend of the deceased who also works as a Swiggy delivery person.

In the second incident, a debris-laden dumper crashed onto the divider towards the Vashi end of the Turbhe flyover. The driver of the dumper Hussain Khan, 31, was reported by the police to have returned after dumping the debris at Bonsare village. The driver along with his assistant Anil Mangru Uraiv, 26, had taken the flyover to go towards Vashi when he lost control over the vehicle and crashed into the road divider. The driver succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. A case was registered by the Sanpada police against the deceased for rash and negligent driving.

The third incident occurred at JNPT Panvel road around 11:30 pm after a speeding trailer crashed and hit a two-wheeler. Narendra Wamanrao Vinayate, 37, an Ulwe resident, was riding his way home when the Gujarat registered trailer driven by Zahir Sirajul Ali, 21, gave him a dash from the right side. Vinayate came under the wheels of the trailer and died on the spot. A case was registered against the driver by the Uran police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.