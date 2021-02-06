Three major roads around Panvel railway station concretised

Panvel residents can now heave a sigh of relief as the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has concretised three major roads around the Panvel railway station. The civic body allocated a budget of ₹19Cr for the project.

So far, 90 per cent of the work has been completed and the remaining work will be completed by March, 31, a senior officer said.

Sanjay Katekar, executive engineer of PCMC, said, “These three roads have been playing a crucial role in terms of transportation to and from Panvel railway station, which is the busiest station in Navi Mumbai. However, they were in bad shape for several years. Therefore, we started concretising them early last year and have finished around 90 per cent of the work.”

Katekar added that the first road that has been concretised is around 400m long. It starts from the railway station and goes towards the Panvel town behind the ST bus depot. The second road, which is around 500m long, connects the railway station to the NH 4.

“The length of the third road is 1.3km. It too starts from the railway station, runs parallel to the NH4 and finally merges with it. We completed the concretisation of the main roads a few weeks ago. We are now working on the drains and the pavements along them. We are confident of finishing all the work by next month,” he said.

Apart from the trains of the harbour lines, nearly sixty long-distance trains going towards Pune, Goa and the southern states pass through Panvel railway station. According to the railway sources, the station sees around one lakh footfall every day.

Vishal Mane, 49, a resident of Takka area in Panvel, said, “These roads were in pathetic condition and the commuters faced a lot of trouble, especially during monsoon. From now on, they will be able to reach the railway station from Panvel city without any trouble. There are, however, several other roads in Panvel that are not in good shape. I hope PCMC will take efforts to concretise them too.”