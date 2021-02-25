IND USA
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Three men kill transgender in Mumbai

A 38-year-old transgender was killed in Malad by unidentified men on Wednesday evening. The accused fled the spot.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:00 AM IST

A 38-year-old transgender was killed in Malad by unidentified men on Wednesday evening. According to Bangur Nagar police, the victim, Suresh Pujari alias Surya, was the head of the transgender community in Malad. The incident took place at 4.30pm on Wednesday when Surya was passing by Roomaniya Hotel at Malad and some unidentified men approached and attacked him, said police.

Surya attempted to fight the assailants but one of them picked up a knife and slit his neck. Locals gathered after hearing Surya scream for help, following which the accused fled spot.

The passers-by took Surya to a hospital and alerted Bangur Nagar police. A resident of Prem Nagar in Goregoan (West), Surya was declared dead on arrival.

The police registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the accused. Police officers said Surya’s gold chain and wallet was untouched, hence they suspect that the motive behind the murder was enmity.

“The murder seems premeditated as Surya’s daily activities were known to the killers. We are, at present, scanning CCTV footages of the area and are recording statements of the passers-by who have only been able to tell us that there were three men,” said a police officer.

