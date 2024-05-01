Three more candidates file nominations ahead of LS polls

Mumbai: Three candidates representing three constituencies across Mumbai filed their nominations on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 20. Union minister and BJP candidate Piyush Goyal has filed his nomination from the Mumbai North constituency. While the Congress candidate Varsha Gaikwad filed from Mumbai North Central, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Dina Patil filed from Mumbai North East constituency. Union minister and BJP candidate Piyush Goyal (centre) has filed his nomination from the Mumbai North constituency. While the Congress candidate Varsha Gaikwad (L) filed from Mumbai North Central, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Dina Patil filed from Mumbai North East constituency.

Goyal, before filling his nomination headed to the Shri Pushtipati Ganesha temple in Borivali East at 9am and was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, MP Gopal Shetty, among others. On the occasion, Goyal also wore red caps, which is significant to the local Koli community.

Goyal left at around 10am to file his nomination. Speaking to the media, Shinde said voters will acknowledge the work done by ‘Mahayuti’ in the state in the last two years and the work done by the BJP government at the Center in the last ten years.

Stating that the ongoing development journey of the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue, Goyal said, “We will make North Mumbai a ‘Uttam Mumbai’ and carry out development works in all sectors like infrastructure, transport system, education, health.”

Gaikwad, president of Mumbai regional Congress Committee, is the INDIA-MVA candidate from North Central, did so with many senior Congress leaders not showing up. She carried a copy of the constitution as she went into a cavalcade to file her nomination. She was accompanied by former Mumbai North Central MP Priya Dutt.

Gaikwad wanted a ticket from Mumbai South Central, but Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray gave the ticket to Anil Desai. Hence, Sena (UBT) told her to contest from North Central and she was granted a ticket. However, this move has made Congress leader Naseem Khan upset who wanted the ticket.

MLAs like Aslam Shaikh and Amin Patel came for nomination, but many senior leaders stayed away. There was a huge crowd at the Bandra collectorate and the majority were her supporters from Dharavi. Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Parab was also present.

Sanjay Dina Patil, the Lok Sabha Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, was accompanied by Aditya Thackeray in Vikhroli where he submitted his nomination for the Mumbai North East constituency.