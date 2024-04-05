Three yrs on, man who raped minor in Navi Mumbai arrested in Bengaluru

Navi Mumbai: Nearly three years after being on the run, a 35-year-old man, accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, was arrested on Thursday by the team of Unit I, Navi Mumbai Crime Branch. The incident occurred in September 2021, when a minor girl from the Rabale MIDC area, was raped by her neighbour. HT Image

The accused, who used the fake name Dhananjay Lalchand Saroj, raped the minor when her parents and her elder sister were out for work during the day. Fearing that his act would be exposed in front of them, he then fled the neighbourhood, according to police. The same evening, when her parents returned home, the minor told them about the sexual abuse. Subsequently, a case of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged with Rabale MIDC police and the investigations started. “The police back then visited the accused’s hometown and found that no man with such a name lived there,” assistant commissioner of police (Crime Branch) Ajay Landge said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

During the course of the investigation, the police traced the accused’s mobile phone to Bengaluru, however, he kept his phone switched off. With the help of the call record data and documents submitted to get the connection, the police found that the real name of the accused was Ananjay Lalchand Paswan alias Ganu.

“With the help of our technical team, we had received evidence that traced the accused to Bengaluru. He had used his phone there and we got the location but later, he switched it off. We were aware that he was a painter and hence we started looking for various buildings wherein painting work was underway. We finally found him and arrested him,” police inspector Apasabeh Patil from Unit I, Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, said. The accused has been handed over to Rabale MIDC police for further investigations.