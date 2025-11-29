MUMBAI: Despite the strong public reaction to the move to make Hindi compulsory from Class 1, the state-appointed review committee has received only 11,200 responses to the questionnaire and opinion forms seeking people’s views. Three-language panel receives only 11,200 responses

The state set up the committee in June after a backlash over its announcement on the compulsory introduction of Hindi in schools across the state. Headed by Prof Narendra Jadhav, the panel was asked to submit a report on whether or not the three-language formula was feasible.

The committee visited eight places in Maharashtra to gauge public opinion on the policy. The final hearing was conducted in Mumbai on Friday and attended by 400-odd people including teachers, parents, students and political leaders.

On the committee’s progress, Jadhav said, “The deadline for filling out the questionnaire and opinion form has been extended till November 30. Until now, we received 10,000 responses to the questionnaire and 1,200 to the opinion forms. We are analysing the data and will attach it with our report.”

The committee is expected to submit its findings by January 5, 2026, but Jadhav said the report will be completed earlier, by December 20.

Explaining the process, he said, “A third-party company has been appointed to analyse the questionnaire and opinion forms. The process of collecting district-wise, region-wise, and department-wise information is underway and the results are being analysed.”

Jadhav dismissed claims that the panel was set up to push for the introduction of Hindi from Class 1. “There is no pressure from the government and the committee has not been formed to push for implementing Hindi from Class 1. We are taking public opinion and also considering expert opinions, including language experts, child psychologists and others.”

Sharing early trends from the feedback, he said, “Around 90-95% of the people in the state have said the third language should be Hindi. However, many also said the third language should be implemented from Class 3 or 6, not Class 1.”

At the Mumbai hearing, speakers expressed varied views. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, “Hindi should be started from Class 5, but grades should be given instead of marks. Language should be taught for the sake of interest, not just to get marks. There are so many languages in India, they should be learned. Children should not be stressed about other languages.”

Students spoke about the need to introduce Sanskrit, foreign languages and even computer languages in the curriculum.

Jadhav said the panel also received several complaints from teachers regarding lack of staff, non-availability of internet access and heavy non-educational workload. “These issues are not in the purview of my committee, but we are adding them as a separate topic in the report and highlighting the issues to the government,” he said.