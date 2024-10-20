Mumbai: As rains picked up in the late hours of Saturday over Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow alert’ warning of intermittent showers with thunderstorms and lighting gusty winds to continue till 8:30am on Tuesday. Thunderstorms to continue till Monday

The IMD’s inference identified a low-pressure area, a cyclonic circulation and trough over the Arabian Sea as the cause. “There is a lot of interaction between the easterlies and westerlies, which is causing the rain,” said an official from the IMD. “After this spell, the rain should cease in Mumbai.”

The previous day, between 8am on Friday to Saturday, Colaba saw 18mm of rain, while Santacruz saw 3mm. The maximum temperature in Colaba was 32.4 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees under normal. While in Santacruz, the highest was at 33.7 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal.