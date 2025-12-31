Ticket row erupts in Navi Mum as BJP MLA Mhatre alleges sabotage by Ganesh Naik camp

NAVI MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Navi Mumbai plunged into turmoil on Tuesday after 13 candidates loyal to Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre failed to file nominations because their AB forms lacked the party’s city president Rajesh Patil’s signature. Mhatre accused senior leader Ganesh Naik of orchestrating “dirty politics” to sideline long-time party workers and promote defectors loyal to him. Navi Mumbai, India - Dec. 30, 2025:BJP MLA Manda Vijay Mhatre at CBD in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The episode has triggered widespread anger, defections, and rebellion within the party. Several BJP leaders who were denied tickets have joined rival parties, filed nominations as independents, or explored last-minute switches as the deadline loomed.

Mhatre alleged that Patil handed her unsigned AB forms on Monday, promising to sign them the following morning, but then went incommunicado. “Only the first AB form filed is accepted. The 13 candidates lost crucial time, allowing others to submit nominations. It is not about my people, but about those who have worked for the party selflessly for decades, even when others defected. This was a ploy planned by Ganesh Naik. Patil simply vanished,” she said.

An AB form is a set of two critical documents (Form A and Form B) that officially certify a candidate as the authorised representative of a political party.

Mhatre claimed the incident reflects a recurring pattern of favouring defectors over loyalists. “Ganesh Naik has always done this. I have 35 years of experience with what he can do. He did the same 20 years back with my son Nilesh, when his AB form was also cancelled,” she said.

The Belapur MLA also confirmed that her son, senior BJP leader Nilesh Mhatre, had declined the ticket offered to him. “It will not be fair if workers are denied justice, and I allow my son to contest. He has refused,” she said.

Nilesh Mhatre confirmed his refusal to accept the ticket on principle: “For 20 years, I did not take a ticket for the sake of workers. How can I take it now, when they face injustice? The party has turned a blind eye to the happenings here.”

Manda Mhatre added that her camp was effectively left with only four difficult seats, which have sitting Shiv Sena corporators. Issuing a direct challenge to Naik, she declared: “I challenge Ganesh Naik to win all 111 seats and prove himself a leader. If he does, I will quit politics.”

Defections widen fault lines

The ticket row coincided with a spate of defections. BJP Navi Mumbai leader Datta Ghangale joined the Shiv Sena after being denied a ticket, while Suhasini Naidu and Prakash Dhasal moved to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Former Congress corporators Raju Shinde and Anil Kaushik, who had joined the BJP earlier, were also denied tickets.

In contrast, Dashrath Bhagat, a close associate of Naik, secured tickets for three of his family members despite objections from the cadre. Newly inducted leaders—including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vithal More’s son and former NCP corporator Saluja Sutar—were granted tickets immediately, fuelling resentment among long-time cadre.

Adding to the churn, Shiv Sena leader and former deputy mayor Ashok Gawde joined the BJP on Tuesday, and his daughter was promptly given a ticket.

Former BJP leader Suhasini Naidu, now with NCP (Ajit Pawar), alleged discrimination. “I worked day and night, even leaving my child at home. I am being told I am not Maharashtrian. Women are being harassed here,” she said. Pandurang Amale, another worker, added: “This is no longer the BJP of workers but of a family.”

‘Decision not mine’: city chief

City BJP president Rajesh Patil, who faced the ire of the cadre when he finally showed up at Mhatre’s residence in the evening, defended himself, saying the ticket list was finalised at the top. “Ganesh Naik has overall responsibility in the district, and Sanjeev Naik for Navi Mumbai. I cannot sign AB forms unless the names are on the party’s list,” he said.

Patil admitted that 13 AB forms were issued but only five names of Mhatre’s supporters were confirmed. “There was little time and a communication gap. Of 857 applications, we could give only 111 tickets. Naturally, people are upset,” he added.

Former MP Sanjeev Naik attempted to downplay the confrontation. “We thank [chief minister] Devendra Fadnavis and [state BJP president] Ravindra Chavan for allowing the BJP to contest all 111 seats. Of the 13–14 names we had suggested, the party asked for changes, and we accepted them. One person does not take decisions in the BJP. There seems to have been some confusion. The senior leaders will speak to Mhatre to resolve the issue,” he said.