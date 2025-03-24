Tiffin box supplier arrested for sending porn to college student’s WhatsApp

MUMBAI: A tiffin box supplier who allegedly sent pornographic pictures and a video to a 20-year-old college student was arrested for sexual harassment on Saturday. (Shutterstock)

The victim goes to a college in Churchgate and lives as a paying guest with two other students in a building at Chira Bazaar area, South Mumbai. The students had arranged for daily lunch and dinner through a tiffin service caterer, who had a delivery person supply food outside their flat at 12.30pm and 8.30pm. According to the FIR, as the victim was usually in college or outside at the time of food delivery, she never saw who delivered.

The person who usually delivered them food had gone away to his native place, so the victim called the new delivery person and instructed him on where to keep the boxes. Around 11pm on Wednesday, she received obscene photos and videos on her WhatsApp from him. She alerted her roommates and friends, then filed a complaint at the LT Marg Police Station the next day.

An FIR was registered on Saturday under sections 75 (1) (iii) (showing pornography against a woman’s will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The accused is a married man, whose family lives in Rajasthan. He was produced in the court and granted judicial custody.