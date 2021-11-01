Tigers, penguins main attractions on Day 1 of zoo reopening in Mumbai

The Veermata Jijamata Bhosale Udyan, better known as Byculla Zoo, reopened on Monday to 1621 visitors, seven months after it restricted public access on account of the Covid-19 second wave in April.

Authorities said the zoo’s two Royal Bengal tigers – Shakti and Karishma – were the main attractions on Monday, followed by the two Humboldt penguin chicks. One of the chicks, a male, is named Oreo. The second chick’s gender is yet to be determined. Oreo was born to Donald and Daisy on May 1 this year, while the second baby penguin’s parents are Molt and Flipper, and was born on August 19.

Shakti and Karishma were brought to Mumbai from Aurangabad in February 2020, a month before India announced a nationwide lockdown. They are kept in a 3500 sq m tiger enclosure that replicates conditions at Ranthambore National Park at Rajasthan, including its flora, landscape and terrain.

Monday’s reopening generated ₹68,725 in ticket revenue. In February 2021, on Day 1 of the earlier reopening, the zoo had attracted 1,419 visitors.

Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director of the zoo, said, “Monday’s visitor-count of 1,621 does not include children below three and senior citizens. The zoo had between 4000 and 5000 daily visitors prior to the pandemic. This dropped to 3,000 during weekdays between first and second waves. The number of visitors will increase over the weekend.”

In addition to animal enthusiasts, the zoo also gets its share of morning and evening walkers. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only morning walks are allowed between 6am and 8.30am. The zoo timings are between 9.30 am and 6 pm with an entry fee of ₹50. Last week, BMC had appealed to children and senior citizens to avoid visiting the zoo on account of Covid-19.